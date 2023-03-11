Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,658.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

