Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 877 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

FTV stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.