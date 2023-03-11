Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 6,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

