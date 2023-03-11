Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $463.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

