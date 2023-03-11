Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.