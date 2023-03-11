Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.