Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $49,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 284.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10,551.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 514,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after buying an additional 509,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $151.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

