Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $236.79.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

