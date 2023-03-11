Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

BXMT stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

