Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFP remained flat at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.