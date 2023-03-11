Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

NYSE SM opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

