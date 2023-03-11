Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

BAH opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

