Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

RSG stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

