Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Repligen worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.64.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

