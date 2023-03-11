Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

