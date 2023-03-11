Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.73.
RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Repay Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.46 million, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
