RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 63.8% in February

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenovoRx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of RenovoRx by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 43,044 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.17. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

