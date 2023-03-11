RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RenovaCare Stock Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.45.
RenovaCare Company Profile
