RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RenovaCare Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

