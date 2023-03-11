Relay Token Price Tops $0.49 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $979.02 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

