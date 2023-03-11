Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $379,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $266,837,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $150.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

