Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.31.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

