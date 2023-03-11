Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $128.60.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

