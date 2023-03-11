Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.