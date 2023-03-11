Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

