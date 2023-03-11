Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.50 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.