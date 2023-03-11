Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.