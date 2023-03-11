Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

