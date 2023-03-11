Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.70.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.