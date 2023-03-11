Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

