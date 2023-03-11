Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $224.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

