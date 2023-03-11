Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

