Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

GILD opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

