Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

