Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 674 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 318,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,585,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,827,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period.

AAAU opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

