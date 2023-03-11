Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 669.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 241,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 106,995 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

