Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reelcause, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCIT remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Reelcause has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Reelcause, Inc engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water.

