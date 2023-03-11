Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Acquires $19,996.42 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Rating) insider Geoffrey Wayne Davis purchased 1,751 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $19,996.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $11.31 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

