Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 186.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Recruit has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

