Raymond James Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

