Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of RPID stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

