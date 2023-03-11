Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

