Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of RANJY traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. Randstad has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $33.52.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

