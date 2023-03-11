RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $9.84 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00431344 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.33 or 0.29156023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.