Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32), reports. The business had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 599,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $432.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $21.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

