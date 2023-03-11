Rally (RLY) Trading 34% Lower This Week

Rally (RLY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $75.46 million and $2.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Rally Token Profile
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,670,061,392 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
