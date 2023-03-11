Radicle Trading Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00007056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

