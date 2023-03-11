Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
About Quorum Information Technologies
