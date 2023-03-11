Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

