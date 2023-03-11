Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Up 2.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUISF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

