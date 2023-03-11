QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $122.53 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. QUASA has a market cap of $122.53 million and approximately $537.60 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00225560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,566.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175621 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $272.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.