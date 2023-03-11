QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $48.18 million and $2.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

