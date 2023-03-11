QuarkChain Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.78 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00433840 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.27 or 0.29324736 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.